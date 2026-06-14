PLA Army Aviation Update: 85th LH Brigade, Lhasa — Western Theater Command (June 14 Update)

The PLA rarely announces when a new Army Aviation brigade is commissioned, but starting around 2018, references to a “new LH brigade in Tibet” began slipping into official reporting. Over time, photos and serials filled in the gaps, and the picture that emerged was the 85th Army Aviation Brigade, based in Lhasa under the Western Theater Command. Yes, there are folks on the internet who are tracking stuff like that. Crazy right?
Early imagery showed the brigade built mostly around Mi‑17V‑7 and Mi‑171E helicopters, identifiable by their 9217×× serials. By 2014, China had already imported more than 300 Mi‑17/Mi‑171‑series helicopters, and the V‑7 variant, essentially an export Mi‑8MTV‑5 with high‑power engines and improved lift making tt better suited for Tibet’s thin‑air environment. It quickly became the backbone of plateau aviation.
The brigade’s Table of Equipment (TOE) began shifting in mid‑2022, when at least 14 Z‑10s (serial 9211××) were confirmed in Lhasa. Picture of the Z-10 (here) By February 2023, the unit also fielded at least seven Z‑8G heavy transports (serial 9218××), giving the brigade an improved heavy‑lift capability for the first time. Then, in September 2025, official channels confirmed what observers had already suspected: the 85th LH Brigade is now receiving Z‑20 and Z‑20T assault helicopters.
The arrival of the Z‑20T in Tibet is not a surprise as China imported 24 UH‑60A Black Hawks in the mid‑1980s specifically because their engines and rotor system handled plateau conditions better than anything the PLA had at the time. For over a decade since the 1980, the Black Hawks were the only helicopters that could reliably operate across Tibet for transport, rescue, and logistics.
One detail worth noting: the Z‑20T’s stub wings can carry external fuel tanks, echoing the Black Hawk’s ESSS‑style long‑range configuration. It’s a small but telling sign of how the PLA is shaping its Tibet aviation force with more lift, more range, and more aircraft designed from the outset for plateau operations.
Friday, January 08, 2021
Z-20 over Potala Palace
This newly confirmed 85th LH (Army Aviation) Brigade, Western Theater Command is also based off Tibet.
Photo credit goes to vincent of China defense forum
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Introducing Z-20T Assault Helicopter
Another "not so surprising" unveiling at China’s biggest air show in Zhuhai is the Z-20T, the "Assault Version" of the standard Chinese transport helicopter.
Judging by the exhibition model, this
armed variant has similar configuration as the US MH-60L geared to
support special operations
The front nose is likely be sporting a complete set of forward-looking infrared detection equipment similar to the flying night vision system (PNVS) on the nose of the "Apache" attack helicopter. In addition, there is a target acquisition/marking system (TADS), which can carry out fire strikes through three channels of white light-thermal imaging and laser.
The Z-20T has a pair of heavy short wings, which can carry large air-to-ground rocket nests, as well as AKD-10 laser semi-active air-launched anti-tank missiles. The ability to carry long-range Blue Arrow-21 anti-tank missiles is also possible.
Given its layout, the Z-20T is geared to support ground assault missions by specializing in infiltration attacks against key targets, in addition to being a versatile air assault helicopter.
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