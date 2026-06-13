First photo of a Z‑9D naval helicopter dropping a Type 11 guided depth charge

A nice little surprise today: the first clear photo of a Z‑9D naval helicopter kicking loose a Type 11 guided depth charge surfaced on the Chinese internet, submarine pun, of course, intended. For a weapon category most people mentally file under WWI, WWII, and the sound design of Das Boot, guided depth charges have enjoyed a surprisingly healthy second life in the PLAN
When CCTV first mentioned China’s “new‑type guided depth charge” back in 2020 (link), the internet did what it does best: argue loudly with very few facts. The term “depth charge” triggered instant flashbacks to the classics such as Das Boot (still the undisputed champion of submarine themed movie), The Enemy Below, and the more Hollywood‑flavored U‑571 and Greyhound. The idea that the PLA was fielding something with the same name as a 1940s barrel bomb seemed ridiculous… but that’s the internet of the 2020 for you. Rumor has it that the 2026 internet is better now. So I read.
Modern guided depth charges, of course, are not your grandfather’s rolling drums. They’re gravity‑powered underwater bombs with fins, sensors, and enough brains to steer during descent before punching a shaped charge into a submarine hull. A lightweight torpedo, by contrast, is a fully self‑propelled underwater vehicle with range, speed, and the ability to chase a submarine horizontally. One is cheap, simple, and perfect for shallow water; the other is expensive, complex, and built for deep‑water duels. Both have their place based on the geography: Right off the coast of Fujian, the water is shallow, noisy, cluttered, and generally hostile to torpedoes. East of Fujian, the seabed drops off into deep blue is home to a more suited torpedo country. So the PLA’s ASW toolkit naturally splits in two. Lightweight torpedoes like the Yu‑7 and Yu‑11 handle the deep‑water fight, launched from Y‑8Q/KQ‑200 patrol aircraft, Z‑20F helicopters, and surface combatants. Their propulsion and acoustic homing make them ideal for engaging “other submarines” operating beyond the Strait. it is noted almost all the PLAN ASW platforms are now capable of carrying both Lightweight torpedoes and guided depth charges.
Inside the Strait itself, the guided depth charge plays a more useful role in ASW. Because it doesn’t rely on propulsion, it shrugs off shallow depths, seabed clutter, and the acoustic chaos of coastal waters. It’s the PLAN’s tool for rapid follow‑up attacks after a sonar contact, for saturating suspected submarine positions, and for creating localized “no‑go” zones around amphibious staging areas or mine‑clearing corridors. In effect, the PLAN platforms can fulfill two ASW requirements at once with a long‑range torpedo duel in the deep Pacific and a close‑in, shallow‑water hunt inside the Strait.
Even Global Times, in its usual dramatic fashion, summed it up neatly: "Compared with a torpedo, a depth charge is less powerful, but is much smaller and cheaper, the magazine said, noting that the use of this new type of depth charge, together with air-droppable torpedoes, will greatly increase the Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft's combat efficiency and flexibility, and be highly effective in potential future battles against the military on the island of Taiwan.” (link)
So yes, a Z‑9D dropping a guided depth charge may look like a throwback to 1943, but the concept has evolved. The PLA didn’t resurrect an antique, they modernized a niche tool for a very specific set of requirements. And unlike in Das Boot, this time the depth charge actually steers.
Y‑8Q/KQ‑200
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