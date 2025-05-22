Chinese Armor Export of the Day: The Forever Type 59

Back on May 25th, photos surfaced of several Type 59D / ZTZ‑59D main battle tanks being loaded up for export. And because this is the land of the Forever Type 59, naturally everyone started asking the same question: Alright, who’s buying these things now?
Turns out the answer is Cambodia — with 39 out of a planned 93 already delivered. (see below)
For those keeping score at home, this is the same Cambodia that got into a border "tension" with Thailand last years, during which the Thai Army rolled out their NORINCO VT‑4s. Hopefully nobody feels the need to replay that episode, but if they do, we may end up witnessing one of the more interesting matchups in modern armor history:
Type 59D/ZTZ‑59D vs. VT‑4 — a Chinese‑supplied tank duel, Southeast Asia edition.
And it wouldn’t even be the first time Chinese tanks squared off against each other. The last major instance was during the Iran–Iraq War, when both sides fielded over a thousand Chinese‑supplied Type 59s and Type 69s, leading to the unusual sight of mirror‑image armored formations blasting away at each other in the desert.
Some things change. The Type 59 apparently does not. Forever Type59!Photos from May 25th where exporting Type59Ds were spotted
Here's the news article confirming "China has delivered 39 T-59D tanks to Cambodia: Diplomat" https://thainewsroom.com/2026/06/09/china-has-delivered-39-t-59d-tanks-to-cambodia-diplomat/amp/
Monday, January 05, 2026
Wait, is that a Type59D MBT
Yup, As of Jan 2026, the 39th Combined-Arms Brigade, 77th GA (LX 31) soldiers on with the Type59D MBT. Yes, the PLA might never decommission them, they are just too... classic
Tuesday, December 02, 2025
Forever Type59 Main Battle Tank
Surprise, surprise, yet another Type 59 main battle tank variant entered the export market.
This latest offering comes from Liaoning Poly Special Vehicle Co., Ltd. (辽宁保利特种车辆有限公司), a private enterprise that traces its roots back to the former PLA Factory No. 6409. Established on May 17, 2006, with a workforce of just 80 employees, the company now presents the Type 59G-125 to foreign buyers.
The upgraded model boasts a completely redesigned turret, composite armor, a new 125mm ZPT-98 smoothbore gun, and a modernized engine alongside advanced internal systems. At its core, the tank is powered by a 730-horsepower 12V150ZLC engine, delivering significantly enhanced performance compared to earlier iterations of 520-horsepower Model 12150L V-12 liquid-cooled diesel
Sunday, November 11, 2018
Monday, December 26, 2011
Photo of the day: Type59G in Tanzania
Thanks Imp for the photo.
Bangladesh Army also ordered 300.
Thursday, November 25, 2010
Bangladesh Army's New Type59G MBTAccording to our friend, the Bangladesh Military Forum, (http://www.bdmilitary.com), the first public appearance of the long-expected Type 59G was reported by today's Channel-i news.
In essence, this latest Type59MBT variant is a Type 96G in a Type59 body modified to carry a 125mm main gun, a modern fire control system, and the latest Chinese armor protection package. A total of 300 examples of the Type59G will be rebuilt from the existing fleet. In addition to the Type59G rebuild program, the Bangladesh army will procure the Type96 MBT in due course as part of a greater modernization drive. Since both MBTs are sharing many common components, this will greatly reduce the load on the existing logistics infrastructure.
Here is a list of Chinese land forces hardware to be procured by the Bangladesh Army compiled by BMF.
****
* 7 x Type 96 MBTs (Not delivered yet, but eventually a couple of regiments)
* 5 x MBT ARV (Chinese, for MBT2000/Type 96 recovery)
* 300 x Type 59 MBT Upgrade (1 spotted at Dhaka; Army named them as "Type 59 G")
* 1 x SPH Regt (Chinese 122 or 155 mm SPH is expected)
* 1 x ADA Regiment (This complements another air defence regiment in BDA. Regiment is equivalent of brigade; Equipped with Chinese AAGs and MANPADS).
****
Profile for new Type 59G MBT at bdmilitary.com created with input from armoured corps officer, photo analysis and Chinese defense websites:
http://www.bdmilitary.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=333&Itemid=97
Including a couple of pictures, which might be interesting reference material.
Wednesday, December 18, 2013
Thursday, July 24, 2025
Selected small arms of the Royal Cambodian Army
QBS09 shotgun and JH14 9mm submachine gun
Type 81-1
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Chinese Rifle Of The Day: Type 97A Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR)
Type 97A DMR is an export variant of the QBU-88/Type88 rifle
(chambered in 5.56x45mm) This example is service with the Cambodian
army.
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
The "China-equipped" Cambodian SpOps unit
ID-ed are: LR-2 12.7×108mm Anti-Materiel Rifle, Type97A Marksman Rifle (export variant Type 88), Type09 shotgun, LZ 04 35mm Grenade Launcher, and CQ-A Rifle
Sunday, May 29, 2011
Mini PLA in the making?
Cambodia Sees Week of Chinese Beneficence
http://www.voanews.com/khmer-english/news/Cambodia-Sees-Week-of-Chinese-Beneficence--122659719.html
China donated 50,000 uniforms to Cambodia’s armed forces on Thursday, adding to a week of Chinese donations and agreements and coinciding with peacekeeping training for Cambodian personnel with US forces.
Zhang Jianlin, military attaché for the Chinese Embassy in Phnom Penh, handed the uniforms over to Sun Samnang, director general of logistics for the Cambodian Ministry of Defense, in a ceremony at the Phnom Penh military airbase.
The donation included 50,000 uniforms, along with accompanying hats, shoes and belts and adds to a donation of 257 military trucks a year ago.
“The Chinese Defense Ministry hopes that the uniforms will help relieve a shortage in the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, and the donation also reflects the honest and good cooperation between the Chinese and Cambodian armies,” Zhang said.
Moeung Samphan, secretary of state for Cambodian Defense Ministry, who attended the ceremony, said the armed forces would have use of the uniforms, “fulfilling a shortage for our soldiers.”
On Wednesday Chinese Ambassador Pan Guangxue donated 200 Chinese-language books to the Confucius Institute at the Royal Academy of Cambodia. And on Tuesday, Commerce Minister Cham Prasidh signed a trade agreement with the president of the Chinese Chamber of International Commerce, Wan Jifei.
Wan said Tuesday he hoped the two countries would reach bilateral trade volume of $2.5 billion in 2012.
Meanwhile, Cambodian peacekeeping troops are expected to end training with US personnel on Friday.
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
|Just another Sunday in the Cambodian capitol's downtown.
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