Random muse on heavy armor unit: us vs. them

Watching the recent China–Mongolia joint training exercise, Steppe Partner 2026, where heavy armor charges around like the final episode of "Dunk and Egg,"got me thinking about the latest round of YouTube‑and‑Twitter silliness. You know the drill: “This U.S. Armored Division could/would/should take on that specific PLA combined‑arms brigade(s) on open plains.” The fantasy‑league tank unit matchups/mock draft.
The problem is baked in from the start. These debates assume the “New U.S. Armored Division” magically appears on some conveniently flat, tank‑friendly patch of near Mongolia China. As if the U.S. has access to Star Trek transporter tucked away as part of their Divisional‑level deployments on how to get there. Through Northern China? Forests and hills. Coastal China? One continuous urban belt. South through Vietnam/Myanmar/Thailand? Jungle. Through India/Pakistan/Afghanistan? Mountains. Central Asia or Russia? Sure, let me know how that diplomatic clearance with Putin goes.
Fine, let’s grant the Star Trek transporter. Even then, the whole “open‑field tank unit duel” idea feels dated. One of the largest tank battles in history happened at Kursk back in summer 1943, and funnily enough, there’s a war around that region again. Armor still matters, but FPV drones have a vote now and they tend to win it. The idea of a clean 1:1 or 2:2 or 4:4 tank unit death-match belongs in another era.
All that said, open discussion is half the fun of the internet, and the other half is "you know what" and I’m not above enjoying these sandbox matchups. I’m a fan of the “New U.S. Armored Division vs. three PLA brigades” thought experiments. It’s no different from what the PLA is doing in Mongolia right now, just with fewer logistics and more imagination.
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