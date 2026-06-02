Spotted: A 20kW laser system mounted on top of a civilian Dongfeng Mengshi-like 4x4 light tactical vehicle.

Because nothing says “perfectly normal civilian application” like bolting a high‑energy laser onto a truck you can technically register for road use. At first glance, the setup looks almost improvised: a clean Mengshi chassis with a 20 kW laser turret casually perched on top. But the integration is far too tidy to be a one‑off. Everything from the beam director, the EO/IR sensors, the cooling modules is aligned like someone actually intends to use this thing. This isn’t parade fluff. It’s a test bed, and a very mobile one.
A 20 kW laser on a 4×4 light tactical vehicle is a pretty loud statement about where China’s directed‑energy ambitions are headed. These systems used to live on naval decks or big 8×8 trucks rolled out for parades. Seeing one on a Mengshi suggests a shift toward highly mobile counter‑drone and point‑defense units — the kind you can scatter around airfields, logistics hubs, or forward operating bases without much fuss.
It may look like a test bed, but knowing how these things go, if you placed an order today, delivery in three months so they say.
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