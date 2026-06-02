Tuesday, June 02, 2026

Spotted: A 20kW laser system mounted on top of a civilian Dongfeng Mengshi-like 4x4 light tactical vehicle.

Because nothing says “perfectly normal civilian application” like bolting a high‑energy laser onto a truck you can technically register for road use. At first glance, the setup looks almost improvised: a clean Mengshi chassis with a 20 kW laser turret casually perched on top. But the integration is far too tidy to be a one‑off. Everything from the beam director, the EO/IR sensors, the cooling modules is aligned like someone actually intends to use this thing. This isn’t parade fluff. It’s a test bed, and a very mobile one.

A 20 kW laser on a 4×4 light tactical vehicle is a pretty loud statement about where China’s directed‑energy ambitions are headed. These systems used to live on naval decks or big 8×8 trucks rolled out for parades. Seeing one on a Mengshi suggests a shift toward highly mobile counter‑drone and point‑defense units — the kind you can scatter around airfields, logistics hubs, or forward operating bases without much fuss.

It may look like a test bed, but knowing how these things go, if you placed an order today, delivery in three months so they say.





 




Saturday, October 04, 2025

CCTV Report Of The Day: Type 071 LPD 986 四明山/Siming Shan, PLAN's First LY-1 Equipped Warship

Unveiled during the 2025 China Victory Day Parade, the LY-1 high-energy laser weapon has now found its first operational home aboard the Type 071 landing platform dock 986, Siming Shan (四明山), as confirmed by CCTV. The PLA’s push toward directed-energy warfare just got its sea legs














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