Saturday, June 13, 2026

Historical Photo of the Day: First Flight of the J‑8II — June 12, 1984

A milestone moment for China’s interceptor program: the J‑8II taking to the air for the first time on June 12, 1984. The redesigned nose, side‑intakes, and stretched fuselage marked a clean break from the original J‑8 


 Bonus Photo:

J‑8II in the United States, circa 1986, during the short‑lived Peace Pearl program, that brief window when Washington and Beijing were friendly enough for the U.S. to help modernize a Chinese fighter. The Cold War made for some strange aviation pairings.



J-8DH Cockpit


 

 

Thursday, May 21, 2020

Feeling nostalgic .... J-8II photos

Still in service, unlike her Luda sisters.










Tuesday, January 18, 2011

J-8II 21107 Down.

According to the Chinese media 南方日报 Southern Daily (here) a jet crashed during landing. Eyewitness confirmed it is a J-8II(serial number 21107) of the PLAAF 8th Air Division. The pilot ejected safely, no other injuries reported.



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