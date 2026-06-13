Historical Photo of the Day: First Flight of the J‑8II — June 12, 1984

A milestone moment for China’s interceptor program: the J‑8II taking to the air for the first time on June 12, 1984. The redesigned nose, side‑intakes, and stretched fuselage marked a clean break from the original J‑8
Bonus Photo:
J‑8II in the United States, circa 1986, during the short‑lived Peace Pearl program, that brief window when Washington and Beijing were friendly enough for the U.S. to help modernize a Chinese fighter. The Cold War made for some strange aviation pairings.
J-8DH Cockpit
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