Spotted: A new KJ‑700 AWAC sporting four side‑looking airborne radars (SLAR).

China’s AWAC fleet has been expanding fast enough that even the public domain can barely keep up, and now we’ve got another one to add to the collection. The KJ‑700 program first surfaced last year with a pair of SLARs — AESA panels mounted behind each wing. The latest variant spotted online now carries four SLAR arrays, with two additional panels mounted ahead of the wings.
In other words: the KJ‑700 just went from “interesting” to “okay, now they’re getting serious.”
Given all the recent speculation about the PLA using AWACS to cue extra‑long‑range AAMs (PL-15. PL-17) deep into the battlespace, adding more airborne early‑warning platforms makes sense. The technology is clearly mature, the Y‑9 airframe is rolling off the line in healthy numbers, and China has shown it can scale these systems the way the BYD scaled EVs; quietly, steadily, and relentlessly.
Meanwhile, some critics still insist on evaluating air combat through fighter spec sheets, arguing about “4.5‑gen plus‑plus‑plus” like it’s 2007. But numbers matter, and recent conflicts have made that painfully obvious. A fighter is only as good as the sensor network feeding it, and China is building that network one turboprop at a time.
Napoleon said the troops you have, ready and present, matter more than the larger force that isn’t there. The same applies to AWACS: the platform you can actually put in the sky today beats the hypothetical stealth super‑AWAC someone might import tomorrow. And China, for better or worse, is putting them in the sky.
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