PLAAF Unit Of The Day: 4th Transportation and SAR Brigade, Central Theater Command Air Force

The 4th Transportation and SAR Brigade recently ran a low‑key, routine search‑and‑rescue drill featuring the usual suspects: Z‑8K and Z‑9 helicopters working under a standard MOOTW (Military Operations Other Than War) scenario. Nothing flashy, nothing dramatic, it was just the kind of bread‑and‑butter training that rarely makes headlines.
But one detail did jump out.
For the first time in a while, we see the appearance of a Y‑7G military transport converted for a medevac role. The footage doesn’t show the interior, so we don’t get a look at the medical equipment or layout, the report only just on the airframe itself, quietly doing its job in the background. Still, the fact that it’s there its worthy of a blog post, given how rarely the Y‑7G shows up in public drills.
The 4th Brigade is confirmed by serials of (55×1×) to operate 11 Y‑7G transports. That’s a sizable share when you consider the bigger picture: there are fewer than 100 Y‑7s in PLA service overall. For an aircraft that’s been in production since 1977, that’s a surprisingly small fleet.
The Y‑7 program has never been considered a major success. It’s serviceable, but it never reached the scale or relevance of its successors. The Y‑9 has effectively replaced it in the tactical transport role, and the Y‑20 has become the backbone of China’s strategic lift. The Y‑7, by comparison, is the quiet, aging workhorse that still shows up because it has to, not that because anyone is particularly excited about it, outside this blog, of course.
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