Routine of the PLAAF: JL‑10s Now Doing the South China Sea Shuffle

It's now confirmed, see the report below, the PLAAF has begun stationing JL‑10 twin‑seat advanced trainers to patrol around Huangyan Island (黄岩岛), better known as Scarborough Shoal.
The PLAAF has a long habit of “pit‑stopping” on those man‑enhanced islands operated by the PLAN, pun absolutely intended this time. But actually basing JL‑10s there says something about how the PLAAF is thinking about cost, tempo, and the realities of island aviation.
Modern fighters hate salt. Island wind quietly attacks almost every material and system a high‑performance aircraft relies on:
- Corrosion accelerates
- Sensors degrade
- Precision components age faster
- Maintenance hours spike
- Reliability drops
Navalized aircraft can tolerate this environment; land‑based fighters like the J‑16 absolutely can for a time, but they pay for it in man‑hours and parts. A JL‑10 is simply cheaper to operate in a place where the sand itself is trying to eat your airplane.
The second reason: escort speed:
The PLAAF doesn’t need a Mach‑2 interceptor to “escort” Philippine Air Force aircraft out of the area. They need something that can loiter, fly slow, and stay predictable. A JL‑10 is perfectly adequate for that kind of presence mission and far less wasteful than burning cycles on a J‑16.
A lesson learned the hard way.
Think back to the early 2001 around Hainan Island. Deploying twin‑engine, high‑speed interceptors for EP‑3 escort duty was… not optimal. Wrong aircraft for the mission profile, wrong aircraft for the environment.
The JL‑10 avoids both problems:
- Lower maintenance burden
- Lower escort speed
- Lower operating cost
- Lower corrosion exposure
For this specific deployment, it’s simply the better bird.
Monday, May 09, 2016
H-6K to Fiery Cross Reef
Monday, August 24, 2015
Photos of the day: Fuel stop at Yong Xing Island, South China Sea
Just in case you're wondering, they are from the 32nd Regiment, 11th PLAAF Air Division, Shenyang Military Region. Shanyang Military is bordered by North Korea. Perhaps they are vacation, wanting some sun and sand!
Saturday, January 03, 2015
Photos of the day: Yong Xing Island, South China Sea, Vacation spot.
Wednesday, December 02, 2009
Photos of the Yong Xing Island
It is home to the PLAN Marine Xisha Island Garrison (battalion size) and a civilian emergency rescue center. It has an artificial harbor that can accommodate ships up to 5000 tone and a modern 2350 meters runway that can support a Boeing 737 class transport.
It has no fresh water source, so a water slide park is out of the question.
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