A new batch of Type54Amod FFG under constuction at Guangzhou

While a new class of Type054B FFG is undergo sea trials, the PLAN surprised many by ordering a new batch of ten new Type54A FFG with the following medications: A larger hanger to better accommodate the Z-20F anti-submarine reconnaissance helicopter, an improved H/PJ-87A 100mm Main Gun over the previous batch's standard H/PJ-26 76mm, and a new rear mast active phased array low-altitude fast-scanning radar, most likely the Type368 rather than the Type364, found on other late batch Type54As.
There were five batches of ten Type054A each; once the sixth batch is completed, the total number of Type54A will be 60.
Guangzhou Huangpu Shipyard
