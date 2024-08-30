Friday, August 30, 2024

Norinco Export Of The Day: SM-4A Rapid-Fire 120mm Mortar System on VN-1 platform ( ZBD-09 8x8 amphibious APC chassis)

The shorter barrel of the new SM-4A, which is based on the W99 (82mm) Chinese version of the Vasilek, is its main advantage over the earlier SM-4, 120mm, as it enables it to be fitted into the majority of APC/IFV that are now in service or offered for export.    As this blog has pointed out that Chinese land systems have recently experienced an export success of late, mostly around to their 105mm 6x6 wheeled gun for direct fire and supporting APC/IFV,  the SM-4A will enhance the in-direct fire support that many prospective export clients are seeking.

SM-4A in service with The Royal Thai Army







