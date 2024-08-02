Friday, August 02, 2024

People's Liberation Army Naval Air Force Big Bird Of The Dy

In March 2024, an H-6J Naval AShM Bomber with the serial number 8118 was spotted (see below), indicating that it belongs to an Independent Bomber Regiment.   The new Independent Bomber Regiment is being separated from their respective Naval Air Force Divisions and will now report directly to the Warzone Command.

Previously, only the older H6G type had the naval aircraft number, meaning that the new Independent Bomber Regiment is now supplemented by the newer H-6J's dedicated to naval ASM missions

Note two YJ-12 supersonic air-to-ship missiles with a range of more than 500Km being carried



