Monday, August 12, 2024

Guangzhou Huangpu Shipyard, Aug 12th.

In addition to the new Type054Amod FFG under construction, recent images reveal that two Type 878 Cutters' (Chinese coast guard variant of Type054) maintenance are also being performed there as well  One bustling yard for sure.
 






 

Saturday, August 03, 2024

A new batch of Type054Amod FFG under construction at Guangzhou

 While a new class of Type054B FFG is undergo sea trials, the PLAN surprised many by ordering a new batch of ten new Type054A FFG with the following medications: A larger hanger to better accommodate the Z-20F anti-submarine reconnaissance helicopter, an improved H/PJ-87A 100mm Main Gun over the previous batch's standard H/PJ-26 76mm, and a new rear mast active phased array low-altitude fast-scanning radar, most likely the Type368 rather than the Type364, found on other late batch Type054As.    

There were five batches of ten Type054A each; once the sixth batch is completed, the total number of Type054A will be 60.

 

Guangzhou Huangpu Shipyard




 

 

