Checking in with the Type 053H3 class frigate

The PLAN still maintains 8 Type 053H3 class Frigates (FFG) in its fleet (two of which were sold to the Bangladesh Navy), but they rarely receive any no media coverage. For example, the majority of the class's air defense systems were upgraded in 2017, but a CCTV report on them only aired recently. I suppose they aren't as appealing as the latest and greatest Type055.
FFG 527 Luoyang
Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Type 053H3 FFG gets an upgrade.
The ten 053H3s still in service are considered "second tier" by the PLAN and being deployed as such. However, since this class has organic hangar support for ASW helo and with a greater range, they are more versatile than the newer Type056. Expect them to be around for a while.
Photo credit goes to Forbin
Previous layout
