Hello Burkina Faso Army

In June 2024 Burkina Faso Army displayed their latest batch of military hardware from China, including 50 CS/VP14 mine-resistant ambush protection (MRAP). of Chongqing Chang'an Industry and 40 VP11 mine-resistant ambush protection (MRAP) of Inner Mongolia First Machinery Group Corporation. As for light weapons, the list including: Type 67-2 general-purpose machine gun, Type 85 12.7 mm heavy machine gun, 60 mm ultra-light mortar, Type 85 sniper rifle, Type 88 vehicle-mounted 12.7 mm anti-aircraft machine gun, BGL3 40 mm anti-personnel grenade, etc.
The previous batch ordered from China was in January this year, which WA126 long-barreled 60 mm mortars, CS/SM1 81 mm vehicle-mounted rapid-fire mortars and WMA301 assault guns and other equipment were delivered.
