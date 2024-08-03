Saturday, August 03, 2024

Chinese Fake Of The Day: Bird-like mini-recon drone.

 The PLAN recon showed off their new mini-recon drone that mimics a bird at the recent "Gun King" shooting match


Comparing Xingkong, Type 21 uniform series of different branches of military service

 The Chinese People's Liberation Army was founded 97 years ago on August 1. To commemorate this anniversary, a "Gun King" shooting match including teams from the PAP, Army, Navy, and Air Force will take place at the Army Infantry Academy.

An opportunity to compare the most recent Type 21 uniform series with the Xingkong (starred sky) pattern at the shooting match between different branches of military service for sure

PAP:




 Army

Airborne


 









