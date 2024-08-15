This year, the PLAAF is sending Y-20 transport, J-10C fighter, J-10S trainer and JH-7AII to Thailand.
http://eng.mod.gov.cn/xb/News_213114/TopStories/16331257.html
China, Thailand to hold "Falcon Strike 2024" joint air force training exercise
Source： China Military Online Editor：Li Jiayao 2024-08-14 21:44:29
BEIJING, Aug. 14 -- According to the annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Thai militaries, the China-Thailand "Falcon Strike 2024" joint air force training exercise will be held in August at Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand.
China will send several types of aircraft and special operations forces to Thailand to participate in the joint air force training exercise, which aims to improve the combat tactic level of the two sides' participating troops and deepen pragmatic exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries.
