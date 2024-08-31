Communist Propaganda Of The Day: J-10 and Y-20 flying over the Egyptian pyramids for the first time

Note to the Chinese government: while we appreciate below is a PR release, but calling the J-10 a "stealth fighter" is still a bit excessive.
https://english.www.gov.cn/news/202408/29/content_WS66cfd64fc6d0868f4e8ea50c.html
J-10 stealth fighter jets from the Bayi Aerobatic Team fly over the Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt, Aug. 28, 2024. The flight formation is in Egypt for an air show, scheduled from Sept. 3 to 5. [Photo/Xinhua]
Also 46th Chinese naval escort taskforce visits Egypt
CAIRO, Aug. 19 -- The guided-missile destroyer Jiaozuo (Hull 163) and the comprehensive supply ship Honghu (Hull 906) attached to the 46th Chinese naval escort taskforce arrived at the Port of Alexandria, Egypt on August 15 for a five-day goodwill visit.
During the visit, the taskforce will hold a desk reception, and members of the two navies will carry out cross-deck visits, professional exchanges, friendly football matches and other activities.
No comments:
Post a Comment