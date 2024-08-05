Type 052D DDG 163 "Jiaozuo" showing off her anti drone solutions in Russia

Solutions including anti drone laser and electromagnetic jammers
Chinese, Russian navies hold joint exercises at Gulf of Finland
Source
China Military Online
Editor
Li Jiayao
Time
2024-08-01 17:47:01
PLA Navy's guided-missile destroyer Jiaozuo and Russian Navy's corvette Soobrazitelny sail on the sea during the joint exercise on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Zhang Dayu)
GULF OF FINLAND, Aug. 1 -- The Chinese naval taskforce that just participated in the celebrations marking the 328th anniversary of the founding of the Russian Navy had joint exercise with Russian naval vessels at the Gulf of Finland at about 13:00 on July 29, local time.
The exercise was mainly conducted between PLA Navy's guided-missile destroyer Jiaozuo and Russian Navy's corvette Soobrazitelny. The two ships carried out drills on light weapon shooting, replenishment-at-sea, formation movement, joint search and rescue and other subjects, aiming to enhance the interoperability of the two sides.
China's comprehensive supply ship Honghu and Russia's major landing ship Alexander Shabalin patrolled the surrounding waters during the exercise.
The exercise wrapped up in success at around 6:00 pm, the two sides then held a farewell ceremony.
Chinese sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer Jiaozuo wave goodbye to Russian sailors aboard the corvette Soobrazitelny after the joint exercise on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Liang Lei)
No comments:
Post a Comment