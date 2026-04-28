A new Type 054B frigate is now taking shape at Guangzhou’s Huangpu Shipyard.

Some of you will remember the classic era of China‑Navy watching when dedicated enthusiasts would literally camp outside the big shipyards in Dalian, Shanghai, Wuhan, and Guangzhou. Back then, blurry fence‑line photos were prized intel, and some of them ended up on this blog.
As Chinese milblogs and satellite imagery became more accessible, the community gradually shifted from on‑the‑ground snapshots to analyzing high‑resolution overhead imagery instead.
Still, it’s always refreshing to see a genuine shipyard photo surface again. There’s something about that old‑school, boots‑on‑the‑ground perspective that satellite pictures just can’t replace.
Sunday, March 01, 2026
Third Type054B FFG spotted
After the first two Type 054B frigates entered PLAN service in early 2025, many wondered whether production would continue at the same pace. That concern now seems misplaced: a third Type 054B has been spotted under construction at the Pudong Changxingdao shipyard in Shanghai, a clear sign that the class remains firmly in the pipeline as a core “blue‑water” general‑purpose combatant moving forward.
Looking back at the broader Type 054 program, the pattern is familiar. China typically builds an initial pair of ships, conducts a period of intensive evaluation and refinement, and only then moves into full‑rate production for a larger batch. The emerging trajectory of the Type 054B appears to be following that same proven approach.
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
PLAN commissions first Type054B frigate
PLA Navy commissions first Type 054B frigate
By Global Times Published: Jan 22, 2025 10:12 AM
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202501/1327355.shtml
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's first Type 054B frigate, the Luohe, is commissioned on Wednesday, given the hull number 545, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
With the hull number 545 and a displacement of about 5,000 tons, the Luohe is a new generation of frigate independently developed and built by China. It has made breakthroughs in vessel stealth technology, combat command systems, and firepower integrated control, among other aspects, significantly enhancing its performance.
The ship possesses strong comprehensive combat capabilities and diversified military mission capabilities, which are of great significance for improving the overall combat effectiveness of naval warship formations. It is an important piece of equipment for the transformation and development of the Chinese navy, according to Xinhua.
Monday, December 02, 2024
Type054B Dec 2nd 2024 Update
The first Type054B FFG has been assigned a ship penned number of 545 and the name "Luohe" 漯河舰 built by the Hudong Zhonghua Changxing Shipyard, suggesting it will be organic to the Eastern Theater Fleet
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Checking into China's navy shipyards Jun 14th
In Shanghai's Jiangnan-Changxing Shipbuilding Company Limited, a Type54Amod is being fitted out. Type H/JP87A 100mm Naval Gun and an enlarged hanger capable of supporting of Z-20 choppers are noticeable new features of the Type54Amod.
Near by are: 076 Sichuan, new batch of Type055 and Type052D DDGs, Type 089 Li Daoyuan Barrack /Nanny ship accompanying the aircraft carrier 003 Fujian. It is one busy place for sure.
Saturday, August 03, 2024
A new batch of Type054Amod FFG under construction at Guangzhou
While a new class of Type054B FFG is undergo sea trials, the PLAN
surprised many by ordering a new batch of ten new Type54A FFG with the
following medications: A larger hanger to better accommodate the Z-20F
anti-submarine reconnaissance helicopter, an improved H/PJ-87A 100mm
Main Gun over the previous batch's standard H/PJ-26 76mm, and a new rear
mast active phased array low-altitude fast-scanning radar, most likely
the Type368 rather than the Type364, found on other late batch
Type54As.
There were five batches of ten Type054A each; once the sixth batch is completed, the total number of Type054A will be 60.
Guangzhou Huangpu Shipyard
Saturday, August 04, 2012
The commissioning of 056 class covette 586 in Wuhan
While everyone is focusing on the four Type056 Class corvettes under construction in Guangzhou and Shanghai, a fifth type 056 corvette is now commissioned in Wuhan. This unexpected development is suggesting that there are three known Chinese shipyards involved with the 056 class corvette project.
Expect a long and serial run of this new class of ship.
Saturday, May 19, 2012
056 Class Corvette Project Update
According to folks from Hudong Shipyard in Shanghai, the lead boat of the 056 Class Corvette will be launched "within days". Given Hudong's track record, this should come as no surprise.
Second boat from Guangzhou HuangPu shipyard is not far behind
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