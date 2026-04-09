Thursday, April 09, 2026

Photos Of The Day: China Coast Guard’s Type 271 Landing Ship Medium (LSM)

These things are ancient commissioned back when cassette tapes were still cool. But they can still carry and unload four full‑size tanks or 200 and so troops.

Why does China's Coast Guard need that?

Well, you never know when a bunch of runaway criminals decides to set up shop on a an island 120 miles east of China. At that point, sending a patrol boat feels rude. Better to show up with armor and really set the tone.

 

Note the Army (LD 939), third from the right.  LD = Army East, or Eastern Theater Command, Ground Force


 Army's Type271 at work


 

Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Photo Of The Day: China Coast Guard is now amphibious?

 Like the PAP, it seems that the China Coast Guard is also getting (Type 067 III) landing craft into her fleet


 

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Video Of The Day: Peoeple's Armed Police is now amphibious?

In April 16th 2025, the People's Armed Police (PAP) commissioned a LCU (Type 067 III) into its fleet,  you can watch the entire video (here).  While the PAP is known to command small river crafts for security and law enforcement purposes, particularly in inland waters, this is the first time of it commanding an amphibious asset.

 

Here are some screen captures of the same video





Friday, April 04, 2025

Photo of the day: China Coast Guard Type 701 Support Ro-Ro Ship

There are all sorts of Ro-Ro ships in China that can use a Mulberry-style harbor with barges to offload their cargo, including the China Coast Guard Type 701 Support Ro-Ro Ship.   It was first sighted on December 5, 2023, shortly after her commissioning.   Below is the most recent photo of her as of April 4th, 2025.


Photo from Dec 2023

Photo from April 4th 2025

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Ship of the day: Army's Own Landing Ship Medium (LSM) GY802, Type701

The gangway banner from a recent open house reads "Hainan Province, Sansha Garrison, GY802 Ship"














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