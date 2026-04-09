Photos Of The Day: China Coast Guard’s Type 271 Landing Ship Medium (LSM)

These things are ancient commissioned back when cassette tapes were still cool. But they can still carry and unload four full‑size tanks or 200 and so troops.
Why does China's Coast Guard need that?
Well, you never know when a bunch of runaway criminals decides to set up shop on a an island 120 miles east of China. At that point, sending a patrol boat feels rude. Better to show up with armor and really set the tone.
Army's Type271 at work
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Photo Of The Day: China Coast Guard is now amphibious?
Like the PAP, it seems that the China Coast Guard is also getting (Type 067 III) landing craft into her fleet
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Video Of The Day: Peoeple's Armed Police is now amphibious?
In April 16th 2025, the People's Armed Police (PAP) commissioned a LCU (Type 067 III) into its fleet, you can watch the entire video (here). While the PAP is known to command small river crafts for security and law enforcement purposes, particularly in inland waters, this is the first time of it commanding an amphibious asset.
Here are some screen captures of the same video
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