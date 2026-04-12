Historical Photo of the Day: Berliet GBC in PLA Service, 1970s

During the 1970s, China imported several thousand Berliet GBC 8 KT 6×6 trucks, which later became part of Renault Trucks. Their durability and adaptability made them a favorite within the PLA right away, where they quickly became backbone for towing and transporting heavy artillery.
Elements of the GBC design were later absorbed (tech transfer and "other means") into China’s own truck development programs in the 1980s, particularly at Dongfeng, which played a leading role in creating China's heavy‑duty platforms.
With China’s automotive sector now in the global spotlight, it’s interesting to revisit the early machines that helped shape its trajectory.
For those interested in the full story, the ChinaCarHistory blog offers an excellent deep dive. (link)
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