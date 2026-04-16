Old photos of the day: 1946 military parade

On July 7, 1946, the Republic of China held a military parade in Changchun to commemorate the Marco Polo Bridge Incident. The photographs reveal a striking mix of equipment: former Japanese Type 97 tanks operating alongside U.S.-made M101A1 105 mm howitzers and Willys jeeps. At that stage of the civil war, the ROC/KMT forces were comparatively well equipped, especially when contrasted with their CCP/PLA counterparts. These images also dispel the common myth that only the CCP/PLA relied on captured IJA weapons.
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