“Type 64” / Soviet T‑72 in China

During the late Cold War, the PLA made sustained efforts to obtain examples of the Soviet T‑72, which it viewed as a critical threat in any potential large‑scale conflict along the northern plains. This urgency to obtain Soviet equipment to study started after the 1969 Sino‑Soviet border clash at Zhenbao Island, where the Soviet T‑62 demonstrated clear technological superiority over existing Chinese armor. In that same conflict, the PLA captured a T‑62 (turret number 545), which was recovered, studied, and reverse‑engineered, an event that deeply influenced Chinese armored development until the late 1990s.
When the Soviet Union publicly unveiled the T‑72 on 7 November 1977 during the 60th Anniversary parade in Moscow, it surprised both Western and Chinese observers. The tank’s composite armor, 125 mm smoothbore gun, and autoloader represented a generational leap over the T‑62 China had previously analyzed after 1969.
The PLA’s interest grew further in the 1980s when India began licensed production of the T‑72M, raising the possibility that China might face the type in a future conflict. China - together with the Soviet and USA - had a long history of acquiring foreign equipment for study during the cold war, most famous example was the transfer of six MiG‑23 fighter-bombers from Egypt to China in 1978. Obtaining T‑72 was a high priority.
According to several Chinese accounts, this effort eventually succeeded through Romania, which had imported 31 T‑72 Ural‑1 tanks in 1977–78. After Romania’s attempt to reverse‑engineer the tank into the TR‑125 stalled, many of its T‑72s were placed in storage. It seems that a number of these tanks were quietly transferred to China for evaluation/further reverse‑engineering.
To maintain secrecy, the PLA reportedly assigned the code name “Type 64” to the acquired vehicles. These tanks were allegedly disassembled, tested, and analyzed in depth, providing Chinese engineers with valuable insight into Soviet armor technology of the late 1970s.
While the exact details remain classified, the combination of the captured T‑62, the study of MiG‑23s, and the possible acquisition of Romanian T‑72s contributed to China’s broader effort to modernize its armored forces during the 1970s–1990. By the end of this period, the influence of the T‑72 lineage was unmistakable. When the Type 98 (WZ‑123) was unveiled during the 1 October 1999 National Day parade, its overall layout, armor philosophy, and fire‑control concepts clearly reflected lessons drawn from decades of studying Soviet third‑generation tank design.
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