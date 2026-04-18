Saturday, April 18, 2026

Drone Application Of The Day: Sound disperser dog drone

Sound dispersers, sometimes referred to as acoustic diffusers, are primarily used in psychological‑operations and crowd‑management roles. Instead of relying on physical force, they emit a deterrent tone that creates strong auditory discomfort and disorientation, encouraging individuals to move away from a given area.

The robotic “dog” drone shown here is equipped with such a device and is operated by the Tibet Military District. In the steep, broken terrain of the region—where cliffs and rock formations often limit visibility, a small unmanned platform can navigate areas that are difficult for personnel to access. Its role is to project sound into obscured spaces, prompting individuals to reveal their position or relocate without direct confrontation.







 

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