Mystery solved: the new Type 056 variant is indeed the “C” variant intended for donation to Cambodia.

Two ships (link) of this new Type 056C class have already been launched, with the first scheduled for commissioning on April 8th at Ream Naval Base.
The C variant introduces several notable upgrades. It carries the SR2410C active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, the same system used as the primary search radar on the Type 054AP frigates. Its close‑in defense has also been modernized: the older gun mounts have been replaced by the Type 630B Gatling‑style CIWS, featuring a non‑penetrating installation and a dual‑sided drum‑magazine feed system.
Thursday, October 02, 2025
A new Chinese corvette launched in Qingdao on Sept 29, 2025
This new corvette launched in Qingdao appears to be an extended variant of the Type 056, noted the Type 630 CIWS mounted forward of the bridge.
Folks in China speculate that it could be another export variant of the Type 056, a design that has already found success with Algeria, Bangladesh, and Nigeria navies. Notably, the vessel is also equipped with a 3D radar system reminiscent of the one fitted on the C28A-class frigate
Algeria F-15A corvette variant, based on the Type056, note the missing front CIWS mount
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