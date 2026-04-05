The Little LST That Could

At first glance, there’s nothing remarkable about the PLAN’s Landing Ship Tanks (LST). They’re simple, low‑tech vessels with minimal self‑defense, usually just a 30 mm cannon, often without modern fire‑control systems, and in the older batches, even manually operated. Their twin diesel engines push them to an unremarkable 15 knots. Compared to the newer 071, 075, and upcoming 076 classes, they look like relics.
Yet the PLAN continues to operate them as if they’re indispensable. And in a way, they are. These LSTs perform a mission no other PLAN ship carries out routinely: sustaining the South China Sea garrisons. When they’re not participating in exercises, they’re constantly running supply runs, food, fuel, construction materials, personnel, day in and day out. Many of the outposts sit in shallow waters where larger amphibious ships cannot safely approach. For the LSTs, this is exactly what they were built for: flat‑bottomed hulls, bow doors with a ramp, and a ballast system that lets them beach, unload, and pull away with ease.
In peacetime, they are the true workhorses/trucks of the PLAN’s logistics network.
Sunday, March 14, 2021
PR photos: Old China Navy LST
I have seen my fair share of China naval vessel over the years, both
online and in person. Sure, those are PR photo, still, they are so
clean and well maintained they can almost eat off the floor. This type
of cleanliness is applicable across all the vessel that crossed my path
over the years.
Yuting Class was commissioned in 1993.
Photo source (here)
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