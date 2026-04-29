Capitalism with Chinese characteristics of the day: Hawking cheap ATGM (AFT-11E/Red Arrow 11E/GTS9)

The war in Ukraine offers many military lessons to the world, one of them being that using hard to produce, expensive weapons against, cheap, easy to deploy OpFor in a static war of attrition does not make a lot of economic sense. Norinco, being a good communist as they are, actually listen to customer demand and the ever change marketing condition now offers. They are now offering an lower cost variant of the current in service Anti-tank Guided Missile, called AFT-11E/Red Arrow 11E/GTS9.
This new missile model being offered to export prioritizes affordability, lightweight design, precision, and resistance to electronic countermeasures (quoting marketing here). Typically, it operates in two modes: man-portable or vehicle-mounted. It is manned by a two-person crew. The entire weapon system features a launch tube, thermal/daylight sights, a laser designator, and a lightweight tripod for faster deployment time and foot mobility.
The missile weighs approximately 14–15 kilograms and has a diameter of 140 millimeters; its effective engagement range from 100 to 5,000 meters. Utilizing laser beam-riding guidance for high hit probability. It is equipped with a tandem shaped-charge warhead designed to defeating explosive reactive armor, with a penetration depth of 1,000–1,200 millimeters of rolled homogeneous armor (RHA)
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Capitalism with Chinese characteristics of the day: Hawking fiber optic FPV
With the widespread deployment of fiber-optic FPV drones in Eastern Ukraine, Chinese entrepreneurs are keen to seize every available business opportunity. While direct drone sales in that region may not be viable, numerous opportunities exist elsewhere.
Descriptions
indicate that models ranging from 3KM to 15KM per fiber-optic drum are
being offered, including a mothership variant.
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