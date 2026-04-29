Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Capitalism with Chinese characteristics of the day: Hawking cheap ATGM (AFT-11E/Red Arrow 11E/GTS9)

 The war in Ukraine offers many military lessons to the world, one of them being that using hard to produce, expensive weapons against, cheap, easy to deploy OpFor in a static war of attrition does not make a lot of economic sense.    Norinco, being a good communist as they are, actually listen to customer demand and the ever change marketing condition now offers.  They are now offering an lower cost variant    of the current in service Anti-tank Guided Missile, called AFT-11E/Red Arrow 11E/GTS9. 

This new missile model being offered to export prioritizes affordability, lightweight design, precision, and resistance to electronic countermeasures (quoting marketing here). Typically, it operates in two modes:  man-portable or vehicle-mounted. It is manned by a two-person crew. The entire weapon system features a launch tube, thermal/daylight sights, a laser designator, and a lightweight tripod for faster deployment time and foot mobility.  

The missile weighs approximately 14–15 kilograms and has a diameter of 140 millimeters; its effective engagement range from 100 to 5,000 meters. Utilizing laser beam-riding guidance for high hit probability. It is equipped with a tandem shaped-charge warhead designed to defeating explosive reactive armor, with a penetration depth of 1,000–1,200 millimeters of rolled homogeneous armor (RHA)




 

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Capitalism with Chinese characteristics of the day: Hawking fiber optic FPV

With the widespread deployment of fiber-optic FPV drones in Eastern Ukraine, Chinese entrepreneurs are keen to seize every available business opportunity. While direct drone sales in that region may not be viable, numerous opportunities exist elsewhere.

Descriptions indicate that models ranging from 3KM to 15KM per fiber-optic drum are being offered, including a mothership variant.

 










 

Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Capitalism with Chinese characteristics of the day: Missile theme pillows

Chinese Capitalism: Because nothing says sweet dreams like spooning a missile-shaped pillow.

 


Friday, April 18, 2025

Capitalism with Chinese characteristics example of the Day: Warship billboard advertisements

Yesterday, a photo of a fourth batch Type052D DDG under construction at the Dalian Shipyard leaked on the "China Internet" together with a series of billboard advertising pushing Sinopec's "X-power" marketing campaign (link), acting as a great representation of today's Chinese capitalism. 

Here are some considerations for advertising (link) on a modern DDG as borrowed from City Bus (link)

 Why advertise on a bus errr I meant on a PLAN Naval Major Surface Combatant like a Destroyer? 

  • The answer here is simple: Exposure. Based on the location of your advertisement, you’re appealing to a fixed audience for a longer period of time than other outdoor advertising media types. If your ads are inside a bus, you have a captive audience in the passengers for the duration of their ride


How to select your route? (now change to PLAN's ocean-going route to maximize the commercial impact)

  • There are a few factors that can contribute to how you pick the bus route you’ll use for advertising and relying on the expertise of an outdoor media company like Effortless Outdoor Media is a great way to narrow your choices down. By conducting a needs analysis with each client, we help figure out the goal of your outdoor advertising campaign and then work to locate the right places to advertise. Having a partner in ad placement is crucial because it saves time and money while ensuring a higher level of success with your campaign, however, some additional things to consider when selecting a bus route are:

 



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