Good bye DDG‑112 Harbin?

The PLAN destroyer Harbin (DDG‑112) is widely expected to be decommissioned. Since late 2025, multiple Chinese defense commentators (link) (link) and (link) have suggested that both its name and pennant number will be reassigned to the 12th Type 055 destroyer (link) now under construction at the Dalian Shipyard. Given the pace of the PLAN’s modernization, retiring a 30‑year‑old ship when once state‑of‑the‑art is unsurprising. Its experienced crew can be reassigned to the new vessel once launched, preserving valuable operational expertise.
Harbin is the lead ship of the Type 052 Luhu‑class, the first genuinely modern guided‑missile destroyer design in PLAN service. Commissioned in 1994 and built at Jiangnan Shipyard, it displaces roughly 4,800–5,000 tons, measures 144 meters, and carries YJ‑83 anti‑ship missiles, HQ‑7 SAMs, a 100 mm main gun, Type 730 CIWS, torpedoes, and two Z‑9C helicopters. As one of only two ships in its class, it marked China’s transition from Soviet‑influenced designs to more capable, multirole destroyers.
Throughout its service life, Harbin conducted long‑range patrols, training cruises, multinational exercises, goodwill visits, and early Gulf of Aden escort missions. It played an important role in expanding the PLAN’s blue‑water experience and refining modern naval tactics, though it has seen limited major deployments in recent years.
Monday, August 15, 2016
Photos of the day:24th Chinese naval escort taskforce leaves for mission
QINGDAO, Aug. 11 (ChinaMil) -- The 24th Chinese naval escort taskforce set sail from Qingdao, a port city in east China's Shandong Province, for the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somali coast on Aug. 10, 2016.
The taskforce consists of the guided-missile destroyer Harbin (Hull No. 112), the guided-missile frigate Handan (Hull No. 579) and the comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu (Hull No. 960).
The North China Sea Fleet of the Chinese PLA Navy held a seeing-off ceremony for the taskforce at a naval port in Qingdao.
Monday, February 15, 2010
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