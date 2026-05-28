No‑Surprise PLAN News of the Day: GJ‑21 Mock‑Up Spotted on Type 076

A GJ‑21 naval UCAV mock‑up has once again been photographed on the deck of the Type 076 amphibious assault ship. Anyone who has followed this program shouldn’t be shocked — this is exactly what the ship was built for.
From the outset, the Type 076 was designed as a hybrid drone carrier / amphibious assault ship, centered around one defining capability:
An electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS) paired with arresting gear for fixed‑wing recovery.
As of today, the Type 076 remains the only amphibious assault ship in the world equipped with EMALS for this LHD‑class hull designed to fling fixed‑wing “angry birds” off the deck. Therefore, seeing a GJ‑21, the navalized stealth UCAV derived from the GJ‑11 Sharp Sword sitting on its deck isn’t a surprise. It’s a confirmation.
The Type 076 was always meant to operate carrier‑grade unmanned combat aircraft, and the GJ‑21 was built specifically for catapult launch and arrested recovery. The mock‑up simply makes the relationship explicit.
So why a blog post to highlight this no‑surprise PLAN News? Because it shows the Type 076 program is still moving forward, with the appearance of the GJ‑21 mock‑up suggests the program is now shifting into the next phase:
- Aviation integration
- Deck handling validation
- Catapult/landing interface testing
In short: The ship has moved beyond “does it float and move” and into “does it launch and recover drones.”
Monday, April 20, 2026
Type 076 landing helicopter dock off to her sea trials
The Type 076 landing helicopter dock has entered its third round of sea trials, indicating continued progress in validating its propulsion, aviation facilities, and integrated systems.
Thursday, November 06, 2025
Photos Of The Day: Type 076 landing helicopter dock's CATOBAR system is now visable
One notable detail from the Type 076 landing helicopter dock's launch ceremony on December 27, 2024, was that its CATOBAR system—comprising an electromagnetic catapult and arresting gear was covered from view. Now you can have a full view from the two photos below:
Thursday, September 25, 2025
Checking in with China's other electromagnetic catapult (EM catapult) equipped ship (Sept 25th)
The Type 076 landing helicopter dock Sichuan has remained relatively quiet since her launch on December 27, 2024 especially when compared to her older, larger, and far more louder sister, the Type 003 Fujian, which recently made headlines by launching a bunch of birds from her electromagnetic catapult and arresting systems.
According to chatter on Chinese social media, Sichuan is now preparing to set sail, promising fresh material for PLA watchers and armchair generals alike to dissect every move and detail. Youtube will be busy for sure.
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