Boring PLA Logistics of the Day: A New Armored Troop Transport

Most modern 6×6 military trucks across basically every major army (yes, I am looking at you, Russian Armed Forces) is still relying on canvas covers for the troop compartment. And sure, there are all the usual arguments: canvas is lighter, cheaper, modular, easier to repair, easier to transport, and generally more practical than a rigid metal roof. Canvas isn’t a relic; it’s a logistics‑optimized solution, not a fashion choice. So the justification goes.
But try telling that to the poor PLA infantry being hauled across the Tibetan Plateau in sub‑zero winds under a flapping sheet of frozen misery. Ask them whether they’d prefer “logistical modularity” or a metal roof with HVAC. Spoiler: central heating is a thing, and soldiers tend to like it.
Which brings us to today's blog topic: A new armored troop transport variant built on the FAW MV3 chassis (link). It’s large enough to move 22 fully armed PLA infantry from one Tibetan outpost to another without turning them into popsicles. The cabin is enclosed, insulated, and most crucially heated.
Noted that it’s armored, though notably not armed. No weapon stations, no pintle mounts, no remote turrets. This is a troop transport in the purest sense: a rolling metal thermos designed to get soldiers from Point A to Point B without frostbite, shrapnel, or altitude‑induced existential regret.
It’s a very PLA approach:
- Identify a real operational problem (Tibet is cold, canvas sucks).Modify an existing chassis (MV3 is everywhere).
- Add armor and HVAC.
- Call it a day.
Not flashy, not headline‑grabbing but absolutely the kind of incremental, practical logistics upgrade that actually improves soldier survivability and readiness.
Traditional FAW MV3 with "logistical modularity" canvas cover
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