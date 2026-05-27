Insufficient Firepower Phobia (IFP) Of The Day: Civilian Policing with 35mm grenade launcher and 120mm anti-tank rocket

First up, a fire‑support platoon from the PAP’s First Mobile Corps with their QLZ201 35 mm automatic grenade launchers. To date, this lightweight 35 mm AGL has only shown up in police units. Great for riot control, right? That’s one way to put it.
Next on deck: the Sichuan PAP Civilian Corps, this set of PR photos shows the PF‑98 rocket launcher, QBU‑201 anti‑materiel rifle, QBJ‑201 machine gun, and assorted toys. Because nothing says ‘riot control’ quite like a shoulder‑fired HEAT round.
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