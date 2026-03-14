Insufficient Firepower Phobia (IFP) Photo Of The Day: Walk the beat with papasha

Overcompensating? "Dial up to 11"? No such thing. Here's an example of a police with armed with a modern Day PPSh-41, QBZ-1912 Carbine with a 75-round detachable drum magazine for street‑vendor patrol.
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
PLA Insufficient Firepower Phobia (IFP) Photo Of The Day: 120mm Automortar mounted on a CS/VP4 Lynx ATV
This export version, adopted by the PLA, will bring 120mm firepower down to the company level. It will undoubtedly enhance light mobile units such as the PLA Airborne and helicopter assault companies, offering high mobility with greater firepower compared to the traditional 82mm mortar.
Of course, greater firepower entails greater logistical needs. But that's a topic for another post.
Thursday, October 10, 2024
PLA Insufficient Firepower Phobia (IFP) Photo Of The Day: PCL-191 300mm MRL
Photo of a Long-range MRL Battalion with seven PCL-191 launchers capable of raining 56 “Freedom and Confucianism” 300mm guided rockets to a maximum range of 150 kilometers in a single salvo!
More on the 73rd Artillery Brigade of the 73rd Group Army’s long-range cross-regional maneuver to the Northwest Plateau
No comments:
Post a Comment