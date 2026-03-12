R500CJ unmanned helicopter spotted on a Type075 Amphibious Landing Helicopter Dock LHD.

The AR500CJ is credited as one of China’s first unmanned military helicopters (link), though it also has clear civilian applications, and its debut attracted media attention (link). It was one display at the September 3rd 2025 parade as well. Seeing the platform deployed aboard an Amphibious Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) in full PLAN livery represents a logical next step in its development.
The PLAN has been explicit about its vision for unmanned warfare: full integration of unmanned systems across its entire table of organization and equipment. With that stated goal in mind, it’s reasonable to expect a growing presence of unmanned assets across the fleet in the near future.
Spec of the standard AR500C variant (source) notthe CJ variant
AR-500 Unmanned Helicopter — Key Specifications
Dimensions
Length: 7.3 m
Height: 2.42 m
Width: 1.6 m
Performance
Maximum takeoff weight: 450 kg
Maximum level‑flight speed: 170 km/h
Maximum cruising speed: 160 km/h
Endurance: 6–7 hours
Airframe & Structure
Modular design
Welded metal main frame
Full‑composite material skin
Skid‑type landing gear
High‑mounted horizontal tail
Rotor System
Twin‑blade, single‑rotor configuration
Composite rotor blades
Main rotor diameter: 6.27 m
