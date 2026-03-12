Thursday, March 12, 2026

R500CJ unmanned helicopter spotted on a Type075 Amphibious Landing Helicopter Dock LHD.

The AR500CJ is credited as one of China’s first unmanned military helicopters (link), though it also has clear civilian applications, and its debut attracted media attention (link). It was one display at the September 3rd 2025 parade as well.  Seeing the platform deployed aboard an Amphibious Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) in full PLAN livery represents a logical next step in its development.

The PLAN has been explicit about its vision for unmanned warfare: full integration of unmanned systems across its entire table of organization and equipment. With that stated goal in mind, it’s reasonable to expect a growing presence of unmanned assets across the fleet in the near future.

 

Spec of the standard AR500C variant (source) notthe  CJ variant

 AR-500 Unmanned Helicopter — Key Specifications

    Dimensions

        Length: 7.3 m

        Height: 2.42 m

        Width: 1.6 m

    Performance

        Maximum takeoff weight: 450 kg

        Maximum level‑flight speed: 170 km/h

        Maximum cruising speed: 160 km/h

        Endurance: 6–7 hours

    Airframe & Structure

        Modular design

        Welded metal main frame

        Full‑composite material skin

        Skid‑type landing gear

        High‑mounted horizontal tail

    Rotor System

        Twin‑blade, single‑rotor configuration

        Composite rotor blades

        Main rotor diameter: 6.27 m
 



 



