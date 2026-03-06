Naval Aviation Aircraft Of The Day: Y-5 Transport

While the PLAAF’s operation of the Y‑5 transport is well known, it may come as a surprise that the PLAN Naval Aviation also continues to field this updated variant of the Antonov An‑2 ‘Colt.’ A remarkably enduring aircraft, it’s still going strong.
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Y-5 biplane said good bye to another crew
Yesterday, the PLAAF airborne said goodbye to this year's retired crew members of a Y-5 unit. The Y-5, which initially entered service on December 23rd, 1957, under direct Soviet supervision, is still operational, awaiting a new crew to continue flying.
Y-5B, a search and rescue variant on display at the recent 2024 Zhuhai Airshow, yes it is still going strong
Thursday, April 30, 2020
Yes, they are still making An-2 Colt / Y-5 biplane in China
Engine is Honeywell PE-331 turboprop and all civilian to boot. Cheap to operate, easy to handle and can land anywhere, why not? Great for agriculture applications
