UMS Thalun Min is getting media attention in China

When the Myanmar Navy launched its 3500 ton naval combatant, UMS Thalun Min in Dec 2024, it is getting alot of Chinese media attention (link) with some even coined "mini Type054". Now with UMS Thalun Min commissioned on March 8 2026, its Chinese equipped naval systems finally came to light. What we could tell are:
- SR2410C Export Radar
- C-802 anti-ship missile launchers (4x2)
- H/PJ-26 76 mm naval gun
- Type 730B 30mm CIWS,
- ET-52 lightweight torpedoes
Monday, March 05, 2012
Two Jianghu II class to Burma (Myanmar)
In addition to the pending transfer of two Jianghus to the Bangladeshi navy, the China navy is also selling two of its "younger" Jianghu FFG to the Burma navy. Since FFG 554 "Anshan" and FFG557 "Jishou" were build in 1986 and 1988, there should be a few years of service life left in them.
Now both navies are Jianghu equipped, it will be interesting to see if they ever face each other in battle.
Most of the Burma navy are mounted with C-801/2 SSM, I am sure the existing C-201 SSM will be removed in due course.
Now both navies are Jianghu equipped, it will be interesting to see if they ever face each other in battle.
Burma, Bangladesh in Warship Standoff
By LAWI WENG Monday, October 12, 2009
http://www.irrawaddy.org/article.php?art_id=16979
Burmese and Bangladeshi warships faced off across the Bay of Bengal on Monday as both nations built up naval and military forces along the border, according to a report in the Dhaka-based The Daily Star on Monday.
Quoting sources within the Bangladeshi armed forces, The Daily Star reported that Burma had on Sunday brought in heavy tanks, artillery guns, 12 warships and a frigate “as part of its preparation for a large-scale conflict with Bangladesh.”
The Bangladeshi daily said that according to a Bangladeshi naval official, Dhaka had reinforced its maritime border “in a bid to repulse a Myanmarese incursion by preparing 30 warships in Chittagong and Khulna.”
Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Dipu Moni reportedly rejected reports about the heavy military build-up on the border at a press conference on Sunday, saying it is a routine movement of security personnel.
However, the Bangladeshi daily cited several sources within the country’s defense services who suggested the Burmese regime was provoking a conflict.
The Irrawaddy was unable to independently confirm the reports with the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.
Meanwhile, news of the standoff has to date gone unreported in Burma’s state-run press.
Tensions between Burma and Bangladesh mounted last week after Burmese armed forces began erecting barbed wire fencing along its Bangladeshi border.
According to The Daily Star, the Burmese government had deployed nine light infantry battalions to the border region. However, Khaing Mrat Kyaw, an editor at the Dhaka-based Narinjara news agency, told The Irrawaddy on Monday that only five battalions had been moved into position by Oct 7.
Bangladesh and Burma share a 320-kilometer border, partly demarcated by the Naf River, a regular route for smuggling and illegal crossings.
Tin Soe, an editor for the Kaladan Press Network, based in Bangladesh, said that a border-based military officer told Bangladeshi journalists in Dhaka on Sunday: “We will solve this conflict through diplomatic channels. If we can’t solve it, we have to go to war, because we don’t want to lose an inch of land.”
Tin Soe said that the people living near the border are worried about the potential conflict because they fear the Burmese junta’s troops will bury a lot of landmines along the border.
Dipu
Most of the Burma navy are mounted with C-801/2 SSM, I am sure the existing C-201 SSM will be removed in due course.
Photo of FFG554 taken last year -- seems to be in good working order.
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