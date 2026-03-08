Why does the PLA still issue rectangular shields?

Given that the Chinese rectangular shield seems cumbersome on today’s fast‑moving, high‑tech, drone‑dominated battlefield, one might wonder why the PLA continues to issue it at the infantry level? The explanation is likely very simpler: these shields can be bundled together as a windbreaker.
Monday, November 04, 2024
PLA heavy infantry update
Finally, the PLA frontier defense heavy infantry is now receiving
much-needed equipment standardization and enhanced armor, including leg
and elbow guards. Yes, after more than 2000 years, the poor PLA
infantry is now headed in the correct way in terms of adequate armor
protection, closing the gap with their Han Dynasty counterparts.
I am not crying, just have sands in my eyes......
More Photos For Your Modern Infantry ToE Nerds Out There
Good to see that the Mandarin Duck formation is alive and well. With that being said, a plate armor upgrade would be a great next step upgrade.
Wednesday, October 02, 2024
The PLA still has a much to learn about modern warfare, particularly infantry tactics and related Table of Equipment in 2024
What's wrong this this PLA Phalanx? For starter, their spears are too short, lacking standards. What? no shield? Yikes, only four rank deep.
I am telling you, they would not stand a chance against Little Alex’s Macedonian phalanx of 323 BC. No not a chance.
Man,
oh man, the PLA Hastati border guard is carrying a cheap, Chinese
knockoff gladius that isn't even sharp to start. Their scuta also
appears to be of low quality.
Group photo of this 13-member Contubernium
No comments:
Post a Comment