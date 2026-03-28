Still in love with their Y-5 biplane

Sure, the 60‑year‑old J‑7 has finally retired from frontline service. Really, took it long enough! but the Y‑5, on the other hand, is still going strong like that one grandpa who refuses to stop driving, in this case, jumping. According to today’s (March 28th) report from PLA Naval Aviation, this biplane workhorse isn’t going anywhere.
Friday, March 06, 2026
Naval Aviation Aircraft Of The Day: Y-5 Transport
While the PLAAF’s operation of the Y‑5 transport is well known, it may come as a surprise that the PLAN Naval Aviation also continues to field this updated variant of the Antonov An‑2 ‘Colt.’ A remarkably enduring aircraft, it’s still going strong.
At the same time J-35 as well. Talking about an age gap
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Y-5 biplane said good bye to another crew
Yesterday, the PLAAF airborne said goodbye to this year's retired crew members of a Y-5 unit. The Y-5, which initially entered service on December 23rd, 1957, under direct Soviet supervision, is still operational, awaiting a new crew to continue flying.
Y-5B, a search and rescue variant on display at the recent 2024 Zhuhai Airshow, yes it is still going strong
Thursday, April 30, 2020
Yes, they are still making An-2 Colt / Y-5 biplane in China
Engine is Honeywell PE-331 turboprop and all civilian to boot. Cheap to operate, easy to handle and can land anywhere, why not? Great for agriculture applications
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