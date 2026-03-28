Saturday, March 28, 2026

Still in love with their Y-5 biplane

Sure, the 60‑year‑old J‑7 has finally retired from frontline service.  Really, took it long enough!  but the Y‑5, on the other hand, is still going strong like that one grandpa who refuses to stop driving, in this case, jumping. According to today’s (March 28th) report from PLA Naval Aviation, this biplane workhorse isn’t going anywhere.

 








 

Friday, March 06, 2026

Naval Aviation Aircraft Of The Day: Y-5 Transport

While the PLAAF’s operation of the Y‑5 transport is well known, it may come as a surprise that the PLAN Naval Aviation also continues to field this updated variant of the Antonov An‑2 ‘Colt.’ A remarkably enduring aircraft, it’s still going strong.

 


 At the same time J-35 as well.  Talking about an age gap


 

Sunday, December 01, 2024

Y-5 biplane said good bye to another crew

Yesterday, the PLAAF airborne said goodbye to this year's retired crew members of a Y-5 unit.  The Y-5, which initially entered service on December 23rd, 1957, under direct Soviet supervision, is still operational, awaiting a new crew to continue flying.





Y-5B, a search and rescue variant on display at the recent 2024 Zhuhai Airshow, yes it is still going strong



Thursday, April 30, 2020

Yes, they are still making An-2 Colt / Y-5 biplane in China

The latest Y-5BG model completed her first flight on March 3rd, 2020 (here).  As a point of reference, the original An-2 completed her first on 1947.

Engine is Honeywell PE-331 turboprop and all civilian to boot.  Cheap to operate, easy to handle and can land anywhere, why not?  Great for agriculture applications





 

Saturday, February 06, 2021

Forever Y-5, still in service with the China Air Force for anti desertification aerial seeding

 China Air Force Unit: 3rd Transportation and SAR Regiment, Western Theater Command

 










 

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