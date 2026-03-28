Z‑20F anti‑submarine helicopter aboard a Type 054A frigate.

Anti‑submarine warfare has long been the soft spot in China’s otherwise fast‑growing naval power. Before the Z‑20F came along, the PLAN had to make do with the lighter, shorter‑range Z‑9 and the imported Russian Kamov Ka‑27/28/31 series. The Kamovs were capable for their time, but they’re aging fast with some already retired, and keeping those Russian imports maintained is like trying to service a Soviet‑era washing machine: possible, but not something anyone enjoys.
That’s where the Z‑20F steps in, finally giving the PLAN a modern, purpose‑built ASW helicopter to fill this very critical gap.
Saturday, August 03, 2024
A new batch of Type054Amod FFG under construction at Guangzhou
While a new class of Type054B FFG is undergo sea trials, the PLAN
surprised many by ordering a new batch of ten new Type54A FFG with the
following medications: A larger hanger to better accommodate the Z-20F
anti-submarine reconnaissance helicopter, an improved H/PJ-87A 100mm
Main Gun over the previous batch's standard H/PJ-26 76mm, and a new rear
mast active phased array low-altitude fast-scanning radar, most likely
the Type368 rather than the Type364, found on other late batch
Type54As.
There were five batches of ten Type054A each; once the sixth batch is completed, the total number of Type054A will be 60.
Guangzhou Huangpu Shipyard
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