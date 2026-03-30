Monday, March 30, 2026

Retrofitting Active Protection Systems (APS) onto Older AFVs

Up until now, every photo of PLA armored vehicles equipped with Active Protection Systems has featured the newer platforms:  Type 99A/B, ZBD‑04A, and the like. But now we finally have a field shot of an older Type 96 MBT casually sporting one. 

Also worth noting: the accompanying maintenance support vehicle is carrying an unmanned ground vehicle, designed to haul equipment and supplies to support crews at a maintenance site or near a “damaged tank” under fire . A very practical upgrade as sending a drone to fetch tools beats sending a "GI Zhou" any day if you ask me.

 


 






Thursday, November 20, 2025

Photo Of The Day: ZBD04A with armor active defense systems (APS)

 It is hard to tell which model it is from this pic.

 


 


 


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