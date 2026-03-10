Tuesday, March 10, 2026

QBZ-191 with a silencer/sound moderator

In a recent China Central Television feature for International Women’s Day, viewers were introduced to a standout figure: a female political commissar leading a company of the People’s Armed Police (PAP) through a tactical drill. It’s the kind of segment that blends celebration with a subtle reminder that the PAP wants to look both modern and disciplined on camera.

It is interesting to note is that every officer under her command is carrying a QBZ‑191 rifle each one topped with a suppressor. For a law‑enforcement‑oriented force like the PAP, the choice isn’t entirely surprising. Suppressors help tame muzzle blast and flash, which makes communication easier and keeps indoor operations from turning into an impromptu flashbang festival. In tight spaces, anything that reduces the “my ears are ringing” factor is a welcome upgrade. 

"Your gun is long, dude"

But here's the thing: most PAP duties aren't high‑tempo CQB raids. They're more about presence, patrols, and keeping public order. In that context, the extra length isn't a deal‑breaker. If anything, the long silhouette of a suppressed QBZ‑191 adds a certain "don't test me" visual authority. And while the PAP's day‑to‑day tasks often involve managing street vendors rather than storming buildings, the optics of a modern, well‑equipped unit play an important role in projecting professionalism.

In short: the suppressors may not be perfect for every scenario, but they certainly make for good television and an even better headline featuring a woman political commissar (女教导员) of 2nd Mobile PAP Corps.







 

 

Policing via firepower in Xinjing

 Photos of the 187th People Armed Police (PAP) Mobile  Division, 1st Mobile PAP Corps in a fire drill.











Monday, March 25, 2019

PR photo the day: manhunt.....with flamethrower

In this drill, the People's Armed Police, Gansu Corps simulated a manhunt to catch 6 terrorists. Yup, if PR pictures below is a correct depiction, one of the tools available to the PAP in this hunt is flamethrower.  Really begs the question on how to get positive identification on those suspects afterward.







 

 

Sunday, May 17, 2020

CCTV Capture Of The Day: Xinjing PAP 2nd Mobile Corps now has an organic heliborne SpOps

Xinjiang PAP 2nd 总队 Mobile Corp is now confirmed with an organic heliborne SpOps team.  2nd Mobile Corp Helicopter Detachment has been operating a fleet of five Z-8 helicopters for over Since 2015, attaching a small SpOps team to it seems to be a logical next step.

Xinjing PAP 1st Mobile Corp operates a similar fleet of Z-8 helicopters, it would not be a surprise if it also commands a SpOs team as well. 





 WJ = PAP


