In a recent China Central Television feature for International Women’s Day, viewers were introduced to a standout figure: a female political commissar leading a company of the People’s Armed Police (PAP) through a tactical drill. It’s the kind of segment that blends celebration with a subtle reminder that the PAP wants to look both modern and disciplined on camera.
It is interesting to note is that every officer under her command is carrying a QBZ‑191 rifle each one topped with a suppressor. For a law‑enforcement‑oriented force like the PAP, the choice isn’t entirely surprising. Suppressors help tame muzzle blast and flash, which makes communication easier and keeps indoor operations from turning into an impromptu flashbang festival. In tight spaces, anything that reduces the “my ears are ringing” factor is a welcome upgrade.
But here’s the thing: most PAP duties aren’t high‑tempo CQB raids. They’re more about presence, patrols, and keeping public order (hahahahaha). In that context, the extra length isn’t a deal‑breaker. If anything, the long silhouette of a suppressed QBZ‑191 adds a certain “don’t test me” visual authority. And while the PAP’s day‑to‑day tasks often involve managing street vendors rather than storming buildings (hahahahaha), the optics of a modern, well‑equipped unit play an important role in projecting professionalism.
In short: the suppressors may not be perfect for every scenario, but they certainly make for good television and an even better headline featuring a woman political commissar (女教导员) of 2nd Mobile PAP Corps.
