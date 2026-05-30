Are We Looking at the Next‑Generation PLA Heavy Tank?

Seven Road Wheels Say “Maybe"
The Chinese Internet™ is buzzing again — this time over a blurry chassis shot that might show the long‑rumored next‑generation PLA heavy tank, sporting the one feature that instantly gets every armor nerd’s attention:
Seven. Road. Wheels.
Why does that matter?
Because in PLA land, seven wheels = heavy, and heavy usually means >50 tons, a bigger engine, and a chassis meant to carry something more substantial than a 125 mm gun if they want. For context, the current “heavy”, the Type 99 / ZTZ‑99, has been around for over 20 years and exists in what can only be described as “boutique quantities” by PLA standard Meanwhile, the lighter platforms (Type 96A, Type 15, ZBD‑04A, etc.) are being produced in much greater numbers as measured by the same time spend.
So a new 7‑wheel chassis? Yeah, that gets armchair generals' attention.
The only confirmed 7‑Wheel PLA Vehicle Today is the PLZ‑05B 155 mm Self‑Propelled Howitzer
Everything else is a six‑wheeler:
- BD‑04 / ZBD‑04A IFV — 6 wheels
- ZBD‑03 Airborne IFV — 6 wheels
- ZSD‑89 APC — 6 wheels
- Type 15 light tank — 6 wheels
- Type 96 / 96A MBT — 6 wheels
- Type 99 / 99A MBT — 6 wheels
- PLZ‑05 / PLZ‑05A (older) — 6 wheels
- PGZ‑07 SPAAG — 6 wheels
The PLA has been a six‑wheel traditionalist for decades, so when a seven‑wheel chassis shows up, people notice.
So… is this the new heavy MBT? Maybe. Maybe not. Nobody outside the CMC knows, and they’re not exactly chatty. But, the logic is straightforward:
- A 7‑wheel chassis implies higher weight class
- Higher weight implies new armor package
- New armor package implies new turret / new gun / new electronics
- And all of that implies a new heavy tank family, not a derivative
It fits the rumor mill.
It fits the industrial trend.
It fits the “Type 99 is getting old” narrative.
However, whether that’s a smart move in 2026, the age of cheap drones and expensive coffins. That is another question entirely.
ZTZ99 on the move.
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