Checking in with China's other electromagnetic catapult (EM catapult) equipped ship (Sept 25th)

The Type 076 landing helicopter dock Sichuan has remained relatively quiet since her launch on December 27, 2024 especially when compared to her older, larger, and far more louder sister, the Type 003 Fujian, which recently made headlines by launching a bunch of birds from her electromagnetic catapult and arresting systems.
According to chatter on Chinese social media, Sichuan is now preparing to set sail, promising fresh material for PLA watchers and armchair generals alike to dissect every move and detail. Youtube will be busy for sure.
Thursday, December 26, 2024
"Tis the season" for PLA Watchers.
The other major news of the day:
Xinhua News | China launches first Type 076 amphibious assault ship
27th December 2024, 14:15 GMT+11
China launched its first Type 076 new-generation amphibious assault ship, the Sichuan, in Shanghai on Friday. #XinhuaNews
https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/274889208/xinhua-news--china-launches-first-type-076-amphibious-assault-ship
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Close Encounters Of The Second Drone Carrier Kind
Most China Navy (PLAN) observers are concentrated on the "Type 076 Light Carrier/Drone Mothership" and for good reason, for it is the world's first UCAV/amphibious assault ship hybrid, weighting roughly 40,000 tons and now under construction in Shanghai (here).
Judging
by the latest image posted on Chinese Internet, the PLAN is building or
modifying a "drone carrier" based on the Type 074A Class LSM, weighing
roughly 800 tons, much smaller than her Type 076 sister. However, if
the program is successful, Chinese shipyards would surely produce a
large number of drones carriers in a short period of time, raising the
concept of "drone swarm" to a new height. Pun was, of course,
intended.
No comments:
Post a Comment