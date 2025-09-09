Chinese 155mm Copperhead?

Central China TV (CCTV) could a rich farming sources for all things PLA. As case-in-point example, below is a Chinese Type151 variant of a fin-stabilized, guided 155mm high-explosive shell. Given the size of the 155mm shell others types of munitions can be adopted for a range of operational roles.
Saturday, August 17, 2024
"The Last Of Us"
Photos of the Type PL66 152mm Howitzer in storage and its SP version (PLZ83 152mm Self-Propelled Howitzer) on museum display show that the PLA has put their "last of the" 152mm based howitzer system to rest, leaving their 155mm as the standardized caliber for their heavy artillery.
