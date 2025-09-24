New China Coast Guard Type 878/Type054A Cutter 3207 spotted

Friday, September 13, 2024
Sino Russian Coast Guard "China-Russia Coast Guard 2024" Joint Exercise. Not against any third party, of course.
Cutters taking part of this exercise are China Coast Guard vessels CCG 2303 Meishan and CCG 2305 Xiushan. If they look familar to readers of this blog, because both cutters are civilian variant of the Type054A FFG.
China Coast Guard vessel formation departs for joint drills in Russia
BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- A formation of China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels departed on Friday morning for Russia to carry out joint drills and patrol tasks between the two countries' coast guards, the CCG said Friday.
The Chinese and Russian coast guards will hold joint drills in maritime security threat crackdown and maritime rescue, following which vessel formations of the two sides will jointly patrol waters in the northern Pacific Ocean, according to the CCG.
The CCG noted that the drills and patrol tasks are not aimed at any third party and are unrelated to the current international and regional situations.
The purpose is to consolidate and deepen the friendly and practical cooperation between the maritime law enforcement forces of the two countries, improve joint patrol organizational and coordination mechanisms, and enhance their ability to jointly respond to various maritime security threats, it added.
Monday, August 12, 2024
Guangzhou Huangpu Shipyard, Aug 12th.
In addition to the new Type054Amod FFG under construction, recent
images reveal that two Type 878 Cutters' (Chinese coast guard variant of
Type054) maintenance are also being performed there as well One
bustling yard for sure.
