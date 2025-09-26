Forever Type87/PG87 AAA

The Chinese version of the ZU-23-2, which chambered for 25mm x183. The weapon system consists of twin 25 mm automatic cannons set at a 1.8° incline, each with a barrel length of 2,125 mm and an overall system length of 2,944 mm.
It operates on a gas-driven mechanism with a vertical wedge-type breech block. Ammunition is supplied via a belt-fed system, with each ammunition box holding 40 rounds. The gun is fitted with a WPO09 vector sight and is capable of firing both high-explosive incendiary tracer (HEI-T) rounds and armor-piercing incendiary tracer (API-T) rounds. With an effective range of 3,200 meters, it is capable of a full 360° traverse and an elevation arc from -3° to +90°, enabling comprehensive coverage against aerial and ground targets.
It is the same gun mounted on PGZ95/04/04A systems
Like that of ZU-23-2, the Type87/PG87 now enjoy a new found role as an anti drone weapon, thanks to its high rate of fire, low cost, and adaptability make it effective at engaging small, low-flying, and slow-moving aerial targets. An ability that's demo-ed in the video below.
Thats alot of lead....
Sunday, July 13, 2025
Chinese Ammo Of The Day: 25mm AAA round
25mm DTC-94A-25 tungsten alloy armor-piercing discarding sabot projectiles here are found in most of the current low level AAA solutions such as the type625.
