PBP201-60mm mortar system deploys with PLA UN Peacekeepers

PBP201-60mm mortar with a new digital fire control sight and light weight aerospace-grade titanium alloy construction is quickly becoming the standard close fire support solution for the PLA infantry. It is now ready to service oversea missions as part of the UN peacekeeping force.
Monday, April 28, 2025
PLA Infantry TOE Of The Day: Mortar section of a Weapon Platoon
A good picture of a PLA Mortar Section of a Weapon Platoon of a Light Infantry Company here:
Inside
there are two PBP201 60mm Lightweight Crew Served Mortar (LWCMS) for
indirect fire support. Each of the two squads are staffed by one squad
leader, a gunner and two assistant gunners / ammo carriers and a
selection leader to a total of 9 crew.
The PLA continues to emphasize the tactical importance of mortars, particularly light mortars, which they regard as fast, formidable, and highly accurate. These weapons can deliver a high volume of fire in a short period while maintaining the advantages of mobility and agility. In wartime, they are typically under the direct command of the infantry company commander
