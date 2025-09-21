Sunday, September 21, 2025

Infrantry equipment of the PLAAF 15th Airborne Corps on display at the Changchun Airshow

 For the airborne, light weight and portability are the names of the game.  With that in mind, they are equipped with single short rockets,  anti materiel rifles and of course, the AFT-12/Red Arrow 12 Sino-Javelin Top Attack ATGM










