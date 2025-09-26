J-10C, visiting Thailand once more.

For this year's Falcon Strike drill in Thailand, the PLAAF deployment included J-11BS, JH-7A, J-10C, and J-10S fighters. In a move that surprised many observers, China also sent the H-6U—the aerial refueling variant of the H-6 bomber—abroad for the first time. It is yet another opportunity for the PLAAF to train themselves with the best that the Royal Thai Air Force can offer, including their TIE fighter, of course. Oh, there is also the Saab JAS 39 Gripen of the Wing 7
BEIJING, Sept. 15 -- China and Thailand will hold "Falcon Strike 2025" joint air force training exercise in Thailand in mid-to-late September. The Chinese side will dispatch multiple types of aircraft and air-defense ground forces to participate in the training.
The joint training is conducive to enhancing the technical and tactical capabilities of the participating troops and deepening mutual trust and practical cooperation between the two militaries.
Photo credit: RTAF
Monday, September 02, 2019
Canard-Delta wings: Chinese J-10s and Thai Gripens
Fighter jets from China's PLA Air Force and the Royal Thai Air Force fly in tactical formation during a joint training exercise. The closing ceremony of the joint exercise code-named "Falcon Strike 2019" between the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force and the Royal Thai Air Force was held at the Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base (Udorn RTAFB) on August 29, 2019, local time. The three-day exercise was aimed to promote cooperation and exchanges between the two air forces, test combat tactics and methods, promote equipment development, and improve the joint training level of the two sides.
Friday, September 06, 2024
PLAAF in Thailand, a high res photo collection.
China-Thailand "Falcon Strike 2024" joint air force training exercise concludes successfully
By Yu Hongchun and Xing Ruikang
The PLA Air Force J-10C fighter jets conduct formation flight with the JAS39 Gripen of the Royal Thai Air Force during the China-Thailand “Falcon Strike 2024” joint air force training exercise.
BANGKOK, Aug. 30 -- China-Thailand "Falcon Strike 2024" joint air force training exercise concluded successfully on August 29. During the 19-day joint training exercise, China sent several types of aircraft including fighter jets, fighter bombers and helicopters to form mixed formations with the Thai air force and successfully completed all training exercises.
With emphasis laid on combat effectiveness, collaboration, and confrontation, the training scenarios were designed to closely mimic real combat situations, with operations planned around command coordination, force deployment, and tactical execution. Covering such training subjects as early warning detection, dissimilar aircraft combat, close air support, penetration assault, and battlefield medical evacuation, the joint training exercise effectively enhanced the combat readiness and cooperative operational capabilities of the participating forces from both sides.
It is the seventh joint training exercise between the Chinese and Thai air forces. It aims to deepen pragmatic exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries and jointly maintain regional security and stability.
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Falcon Strike 2024
This year, the PLAAF is sending Y-20 transport, J-10C fighter, J-10S trainer and JH-7AII to Thailand.
http://eng.mod.gov.cn/xb/News_213114/TopStories/16331257.html
China, Thailand to hold "Falcon Strike 2024" joint air force training exercise
BEIJING, Aug. 14 -- According to the annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Thai militaries, the China-Thailand "Falcon Strike 2024" joint air force training exercise will be held in August at Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand.
China will send several types of aircraft and special operations forces to Thailand to participate in the joint air force training exercise, which aims to improve the combat tactic level of the two sides' participating troops and deepen pragmatic exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries.
