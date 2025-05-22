LR2 12.7x108mm anti-material rifle in Cambodia

Thank goodness the 2025 Cambodia–Thailand border conflict is over. Increasingly, weapons used by both sides are being shared online—including the LR2 anti-materiel rifle chambered in 12.7×108mm, which can also be chambered for 8.6×70mm (.338 Lapua Magnum
The PF-89 "one-shot wonder" LAW and Type81 122mm MRL are other examples that showed up after the conflict.
Photos of LR2 in PLA service
Selected small arms of the Royal Cambodian Army
QBS09 shotgun and JH14 9mm submachine gun
Type 81-1
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Chinese Rifle Of The Day: Type 97A Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR)
Type 97A DMR is an export variant of the QBU-88/Type88 rifle
(chambered in 5.56x45mm) This example is service with the Cambodian
army.
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
The "China-equipped" Cambodian SpOps unit
ID-ed are: LR-2 12.7×108mm Anti-Materiel Rifle, Type97A Marksman Rifle (export variant Type 88), Type09 shotgun, LZ 04 35mm Grenade Launcher, and CQ-A Rifle
Sunday, May 29, 2011
Mini PLA in the making?
Cambodia Sees Week of Chinese Beneficence
China donated 50,000 uniforms to Cambodia’s armed forces on Thursday, adding to a week of Chinese donations and agreements and coinciding with peacekeeping training for Cambodian personnel with US forces.
Zhang Jianlin, military attaché for the Chinese Embassy in Phnom Penh, handed the uniforms over to Sun Samnang, director general of logistics for the Cambodian Ministry of Defense, in a ceremony at the Phnom Penh military airbase.
The donation included 50,000 uniforms, along with accompanying hats, shoes and belts and adds to a donation of 257 military trucks a year ago.
“The Chinese Defense Ministry hopes that the uniforms will help relieve a shortage in the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, and the donation also reflects the honest and good cooperation between the Chinese and Cambodian armies,” Zhang said.
Moeung Samphan, secretary of state for Cambodian Defense Ministry, who attended the ceremony, said the armed forces would have use of the uniforms, “fulfilling a shortage for our soldiers.”
On Wednesday Chinese Ambassador Pan Guangxue donated 200 Chinese-language books to the Confucius Institute at the Royal Academy of Cambodia. And on Tuesday, Commerce Minister Cham Prasidh signed a trade agreement with the president of the Chinese Chamber of International Commerce, Wan Jifei.
Wan said Tuesday he hoped the two countries would reach bilateral trade volume of $2.5 billion in 2012.
Meanwhile, Cambodian peacekeeping troops are expected to end training with US personnel on Friday.
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
|Just another Sunday in the Cambodian capitol's downtown.
